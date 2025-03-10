German warning strikes even bigger than planned

These are the demands of the employees

The next round of negotiations for the public sector is scheduled for this Friday (March 14) in Potsdam. Meanwhile, warning strikes are also set to continue this week in other federal and local government institutions. Among other things, the union is demanding an eight percent wage increase, but at least 350 euros more per month, as well as three additional days off in the collective bargaining negotiations for the federal and local authorities. The employers have not yet presented a concrete offer. This is causing "a great deal of resentment" and much discussion among employees, union secretary Rümker told dpa. "The expectation is already there that collective bargaining will now progress over the weekend."