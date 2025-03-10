Austria’s economy will have to struggle for even longer

First positive economic data, consumer confidence weakens

Austria's construction industry, on the other hand, is likely to have bottomed out. The more favorable interest rate environment and the expected easing of lending guidelines are creating better framework conditions here. Consumer demand also developed positively, with real retail sales picking up again in the second half of 2024. New car registrations have also risen sharply in recent months. However, this cannot hide the weakening consumer confidence, which is being weighed down by fears about their own jobs and the numerous company insolvencies. Tourism, on the other hand, has developed very positively: after a record number of overnight stays in the summer of the previous year, a new high is also expected for the current winter season.