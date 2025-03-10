Numerous burglaries
Thieves were up to mischief in several places
From Salzburg to Kuchl to Bischofshofen, burglars made residential areas unsafe last weekend. Several apartments and detached houses were affected. The damage amounts to several thousand euros. The police give tips on prevention.
The Salzburg police have reported several burglaries last weekend. Today, Monday, the police reported that unknown perpetrators broke into two apartments in the Maxglan and Liefering districts between March 7 and 9. They stole cash, jewelry and a gold coin. The perpetrators forced open the patio doors and searched the properties for valuables. In both cases, the perpetrators managed to escape undetected. Investigations are ongoing.
Detached house in Kuchl also affected
In the last three days, a previously unknown perpetrator forced his way into a detached house in Kuchl by breaking open a patio door at ground level. He searched the entire property and stole jewelry before fleeing undetected. The investigation is ongoing.
Burglaries reported the day before
Unknown perpetrators broke into two apartments in Maxglan on the evening of March 8, as reported by the police on Sunday. The thieves gained access to the interior of the properties via the balcony door or the terrace. There were no people in the apartments at the time. The strangers stole cash and valuables worth a few thousand euros.
There was also a break-in by unknown persons in a detached house in Bischofshofen. Again, no one was present at the time of the break-in. The strangers stole a small amount of cash.
The Salzburg police have started an investigation and are looking into possible connections between the crimes. Witnesses who have made suspicious observations should contact the nearest police station.
Prevention tips from the police:
- Always lock doors and windows, even if you are away for a short time.
- Keep valuables in a certified safe or in a safe place.
- Do not post any notices of absence on social networks.
- Inform neighbors about longer absences and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
- Fit doors and windows with security fittings and additional locks.
- Secure balcony doors and patio doors with special locks.
- Make roller shutters sturdy and fit them with safety devices.
- Install outdoor lighting with motion detectors.
- Light interior rooms with timers.
- Cut back high hedges and shrubs to reduce hiding places for perpetrators.
- Report unknown persons or vehicles moving conspicuously in residential areas to the police on 133.
- Don't be afraid of false alarms - it's better to report too much than too little.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.