Derby joker: “My eyes went black”

"I was able to run through. It was a huge sprint, then my eyes went black," Lukas Gabbichler recalled the 94th minute of the second division derby against Vienna. In stoppage time, the Styrian had seen the light - with a mega-spectacular side-footed shot, he crowned the last action with the 2:1 winning goal for the FAC, who are probably already looking forward to the next duel with Vienna. Firstly, because the oldest soccer club in the country is a magnet for spectators (1800 at the FAC pitch yesterday), and secondly, because the Döblingen side have become a "favorite opponent" of the Floridsdorf team, who celebrated their fourth win in the last six encounters yesterday, losing only once in the process.