Major damage
This is what Hartberg’s stadium looks like after the riots
While Bundesliga soccer team Hartberg can be happy about the 2:1 home win against Rapid, the club is sitting on a partially damaged stadium. After rioting by Rapid fans who fought with the police, a trail of devastation runs through the guest area of the Profertil Arena.
Once again, scenes that nobody wants to see. And as is often the case, Rapids fans were right in the middle of it. Suddenly, chaos reigned in Hartberg - which, apart from a GAK match in 2012, is truly not a ground for problematic encounters. What caused the trouble remained unclear for the time being. However, Rapid supporters allegedly refused police checks when entering the sector and broke through barriers. Videos show law enforcement officers storming the Rapid fans' away sector.
The small Hartberg infrastructure naturally provided no barriers whatsoever. A scuffle broke out. Bengalos, toilet lids and even doors were thrown at the police by the Rapid ultras. The officers "responded" with the use of pepper spray, which was also felt by "bystanders" in the sector. Which further fueled the chaos. In the meantime, the majority of the Rapid fan block was already on the pitch, surrounded by stewards.
Trail of devastation
Hartberg officials were already drawing a more than bitter "interim balance" at this point: The damage in the canteen area was enormous, after a Bengalo was thrown, people in the bar reportedly fled over a fence. People (mainly police officers) are said to have been injured in the commotion. The infrastructure in the guest sector has been destroyed (see pictures above).
It will be some time before the full extent of the damage has been assessed. And also how much it will cost to restore the stadium to its former glory. Keyword costs: These have also increased for the home club for the time being, as additional police reinforcements had to be requested from Wiener Neustadt. There was also - logically - no income for Hartberg from the bar in the visitors' sector. After all, it was destroyed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
