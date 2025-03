Ländle double victory on the legendary Streif

Overall standings a goal

In the overall European Cup standings, Olivier is now 190 points behind Carinthia's Nadine Fest, who finished third in the second Super-G. So still within reach ahead of the upcoming EC finale in Norway, where six races are still on the program. "It's a goal, but I no longer have it so much in mind," explains the athlete from Bregenzerwald, "I try not to think so results-oriented anymore and concentrate fully on skiing. And that usually works pretty well in Norway!"