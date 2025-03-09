New ideas
How Austria’s cities are fighting against vacancies
Never before have there been so many closed stores as there are now, former shopping miles are deserted. From Lake Constance to Lake Neusiedl, the "Krone" asked around to find out how resourceful entrepreneurs are working with local authorities to prevent stores from dying out.
Empty shop windows instead of shopping fun is the motto in more and more local towns. Incorrect concepts that ignore the customer and international online giants have accelerated this alarming development in the country. But not everywhere ...
Viennoiserie, cookies and cakes - without eggs, milk or butter: Arik Nähr and Isabella Hofmann run Pâtisserie Chez Fritz in the idyllic Servitenviertel district. They have launched their concept at the right time. The demand for vegan alternatives is growing. "We were missing a range of vegan desserts. We wanted to do our bit," says Nähr.
Ines Hrassnig and Optik Buffa have just moved into a former textile store in Kramergasse, where she has found the best conditions on 200 square meters. The store was founded back in 1857. Now it lives in the most beautiful Art Nouveau building in the city. "We offer optical glasses, contact lenses and a separate store for children - because more and more children are short-sighted."
Great efforts are being made in the Styrian town of Weiz to ensure that the center of the district town remains attractive: for example, a new thoroughfare was built and the S-Bahn was extended into the center. As far as retail is concerned, the construction of large retail parks on the outskirts was averted and "beacons" such as Cineplexx and H&M were brought directly into the city.
For many years, the town center in Hohenems (Vorarlberg) eked out a dreary existence, the stores stood empty, the buildings fell into disrepair and purchasing power migrated to other municipalities. Following the completion of a district development process, a lively center with numerous flourishing and hip stores has emerged in Hohenems - Frida, an organic store with a café, is one of them.
Zimtwirbel brings a breath of fresh air to Linz's main shopping street with its trendy sweet baked goods. "When we were looking for a location, we liked the corner on Taubenmarkt the best. There are a lot of young people there," explains boss Gerhard Winkler. The company is generally satisfied with the footfall on Landstraße and also operates a second bakery branch there.
Despite a few vacancies, Salzburg's old town is flourishing. The city is now even considering a form of visitor guidance to redirect the flow of tourists. Liane Forstenlechner from the traditional costume store of the same name on Mozartplatz is naturally delighted with the high footfall. "We are happy about every guest in Salzburg, no matter where they come from."
David Gröfler stands in front of Dave's Café & Bar in Prutz. He affectionately describes it as "a hideaway in the heart of Prutz". It is one of the projects that were funded and implemented as part of the village renewal and town centre revitalization. There are many such projects throughout Tyrol. Thanks to the funding from the state, not only has a café been reopened, but offices have also been established.
Sabine Borrata's Marie Thérèse boutique is almost the secret feel-good meeting place in the center of Wolkersdorf. She is also well connected with the business world in the Lower Austrian region via the WOW (Wolkersdorfer Wirtschaft) association. Visitors are attracted all year round by numerous attractive ideas (from the weekly market to Advent calendars to its own means of payment, City Schexxs).
Sonja Lass is the fifth generation to run the MW Lass fashion store in Frauenkirchen (Burgenland). Her daughter is currently in her second year of training and will take over when Sonja retires in four years' time. And perhaps the next generation is already on the horizon: Little Matheo Wilfried feels right at home in the store with his grandma and mom.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
