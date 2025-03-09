"This is unacceptable"
Big bang! Norway admits to cheating
Norway's ski jumping team deliberately cheated at the World Championships in Trondheim. Sports director Jan Erik Aalbu admitted this at a press conference at the team hotel on Sunday. The manipulation of the suits was done without consulting the jumpers.
"We made changes to the suits in the knowledge that they were not legal. The way I see it, we cheated. We tried to trick the system. This is unacceptable," said Aalbu: "We have disappointed everyone who loves ski jumping. I would like to apologize to the other nations, the World Championship organizers and the fans. I myself am shocked by these revelations."
Aalbu did not want to name the names of those responsible. Head coach Magnus Brevig, who was seen in the manipulation video, was absent from the press conference. He is said to have already been on his way to Oslo. "I have no control over what Magnus Brevig did last night," Aalbu replied to a question from VG.
Norway disqualified before jumping on the large hill
The day before, Aalbu had ruled out a deliberate action. "There was no manipulation of the suit. It's not cheating, it's not doping," he had explained. Now he has rowed back.
According to Aalbu, only the suits of the two top jumpers Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang had been tampered with, no illegal changes had been made to any other athlete. The sports director also tried to reassure that the fraud had only happened before this one competition and that he did not expect the Norwegians to be stripped of any further successes achieved in Trondheim. "Apart from this one competition, we have always worn correct suits," said Aalbu.
The video, which circulated in ski jumping circles and in the media, showed how the World Championship suits were probably tailored in the presence of Brevig on Saturday night. As a result, three nations lodged a protest against the Norwegians' start in the large hill competition.
After the large hill competition, three Norwegians were disqualified, including second-placed Marius Lindvik.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.