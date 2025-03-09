Big bang! Norway admits to cheating

According to Aalbu, only the suits of the two top jumpers Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang had been tampered with, no illegal changes had been made to any other athlete. The sports director also tried to reassure that the fraud had only happened before this one competition and that he did not expect the Norwegians to be stripped of any further successes achieved in Trondheim. "Apart from this one competition, we have always worn correct suits," said Aalbu.