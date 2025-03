Ried suffer setback in title duel

Ried fell behind twice in the first half in Wals-Siezenheim through Enrique Aguilar (9th) and ÖFB youth team player Oghenetejiri Adejenughure (32nd) before the break. The 1:1 equalizer thanks to Nikki Havenaar's header from a free-kick was to be the only goal for the Innviertel side (30'). They struggled to make it 2:2 after the break due to a lack of bright ideas and finishing luck, but Alexander Murillo closed the scoring (89').