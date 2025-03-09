Blind singer fulfills her dream with world stars

Sex, drugs and wild parties - the dissolute life in the rock and pop business is long gone. Behind the glamor these days is hard work. The big names in the industry show professionalism and a lot of heart - including Sofia Lichtenwörther, stage name Sofia Reyna, from Neufeld, who has been blind from an early age. "A brain tumor had pressed on her optic nerve. Many operations were necessary," says the family. Today, the 18-year-old has to endure daily tablets, injections and intravenous injections.