First album
Blind singer fulfills her dream with world stars
For her first album, a young talent from Burgenland stood in the London recording studio of one of Robbie Williams' musicians, with Eric Clapton's drummer setting the beat. "Fantastic!"
Sex, drugs and wild parties - the dissolute life in the rock and pop business is long gone. Behind the glamor these days is hard work. The big names in the industry show professionalism and a lot of heart - including Sofia Lichtenwörther, stage name Sofia Reyna, from Neufeld, who has been blind from an early age. "A brain tumor had pressed on her optic nerve. Many operations were necessary," says the family. Today, the 18-year-old has to endure daily tablets, injections and intravenous injections.
Sofia plays guitar, piano, sings and composes
But the young Burgenlander from the community of 3,600 is a fighter and is passionate about music. "I really discovered my passion for it three years ago," she reveals. The student plays guitar, learns piano and composes. She met Jerry Meehan at a workshop in Mattersburg.
In Jerry Meehan's studio
Before Robbie Williams' bassist goes on another world tour with the superstar, the blind artist was allowed to record three of her own songs for her first album, which will be released in the fall, in his Wendyhouse recording studio in London. "Bitter Babe", "Angel" and "Sweetest Lullaby" get under your skin.
"Jerry is great. He's spontaneous, always comes up with new ideas, a professional through and through," enthuses Sofia. On the third day of work, the likeable Welshman Ian Thomas - drummer for Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Sting, Elton John and once Michael Jackson - put the finishing touches to the recordings. Sofia was thrilled.
The start of something really big
"People who are not on the sunny side of life deserve our full attention. Especially if they have talent," says Jerry Meehan open-heartedly. His Austrian manager, Stefan Trenker: "This teamwork will give us all a lot of pleasure." Perhaps the start of a global career.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.