Renovation underway
Jennersdorf church tower: Let the journey through time begin
The church tower in Jennersdorf is being renovated. A time capsule was uncovered under the dome, which does not provide any historical information. So let's start from the beginning!
The parish priest, Canon Franz Brei, woke up one day and dreamed of renovating the steeple of Jennersdorf's parish church. And he got to work. Or rather, he got to work. After replacing the three-metre-high wooden windows behind which the bells ring, the spire cross and the spire ball were brought in by specialists. The last time they had been worked on was 35 years ago. Someone has to pay for the renovation work, so thanks to the state, which is covering the costs of 40,000 euros.
Time capsule in the tower sphere
A time capsule was hidden in the tower sphere, which is now being supplemented with the current chronicle and the like. With documents, coins and devotional objects. The existing time capsule was opened yesterday. "In fact, it only contains items from 35 years ago," reports parish priest Brei. "Unfortunately, we don't know where the things from the centuries before that went."
The faithful contribute
The task now is to clean up the church with one hundred percent commitment and, above all, to gild the dome. "Thank God we have some believers in the congregation who are doing their bit," says Brei. Brei does not want to reveal what exactly he will put in the time capsule over which the new dome will be erected. We will know in 50 years' time.
