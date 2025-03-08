Triathlon President
Suddenly it was back to the front row after all
Birgit Berger is the new woman at the head of the Salzburg Triathlon Association. She spoke to the "Krone" about her goals, what drives her and her story.
At the end of last year, Salzburg Triathlon President Max Weißensteiner stepped down from his position for "personal reasons". This means he can no longer realize the many visions he had for the sport. However, his successor was quickly found in the person of Vice President Birgit Berger. With Isabella Knoll, the new "Vice" is also new. "I actually swore I wouldn't step into the front row again," laughs Berger. "We thought about who we could get. After consulting with the federal association, it was clear that it would be better if someone from the existing executive committee did it. Then I thought, that's what I'll do."
The 58-year-old wants to continue the path of her predecessor. As far as internal communication is concerned, a lot has happened in recent months. Young talent is to be further promoted. "Communication with the member clubs is very important to me. I want to continue along Max's lines. But I'm more concerned with the basics, perhaps I don't have such grand visions," says the new president.
She is not only the boss of the national association, she also heads the Trumer Tri Team. And professionally, the Vorarlberg native, who has lived in Obertrum for over 20 years, works full-time as head of department at the Mozarteum. Due to time constraints, she will step down from her position with the Trumer Tri Team in the fall. "Then I'll have all my energy for the Salzburg Triathlon Association!"
