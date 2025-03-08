Suddenly it was back to the front row after all

At the end of last year, Salzburg Triathlon President Max Weißensteiner stepped down from his position for "personal reasons". This means he can no longer realize the many visions he had for the sport. However, his successor was quickly found in the person of Vice President Birgit Berger. With Isabella Knoll, the new "Vice" is also new. "I actually swore I wouldn't step into the front row again," laughs Berger. "We thought about who we could get. After consulting with the federal association, it was clear that it would be better if someone from the existing executive committee did it. Then I thought, that's what I'll do."