Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Triathlon President

Suddenly it was back to the front row after all

Nachrichten
08.03.2025 21:00

Birgit Berger is the new woman at the head of the Salzburg Triathlon Association. She spoke to the "Krone" about her goals, what drives her and her story.

0 Kommentare

At the end of last year, Salzburg Triathlon President Max Weißensteiner stepped down from his position for "personal reasons". This means he can no longer realize the many visions he had for the sport. However, his successor was quickly found in the person of Vice President Birgit Berger. With Isabella Knoll, the new "Vice" is also new. "I actually swore I wouldn't step into the front row again," laughs Berger. "We thought about who we could get. After consulting with the federal association, it was clear that it would be better if someone from the existing executive committee did it. Then I thought, that's what I'll do."

The 58-year-old wants to continue the path of her predecessor. As far as internal communication is concerned, a lot has happened in recent months. Young talent is to be further promoted. "Communication with the member clubs is very important to me. I want to continue along Max's lines. But I'm more concerned with the basics, perhaps I don't have such grand visions," says the new president.

She is not only the boss of the national association, she also heads the Trumer Tri Team. And professionally, the Vorarlberg native, who has lived in Obertrum for over 20 years, works full-time as head of department at the Mozarteum. Due to time constraints, she will step down from her position with the Trumer Tri Team in the fall. "Then I'll have all my energy for the Salzburg Triathlon Association!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf