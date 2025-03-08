Decision on Wednesday
Family reunification is to end immediately
The three-party coalition does not think much of warm-up rounds: the temporary suspension of the immigration of refugees is to be finalized as early as next week.
The ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS have agreed to stop family reunification for those entitled to protection with immediate effect, albeit temporarily. This will be submitted to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday and is to be implemented.
The reason for this is that Austria's reception capacity is limited and family reunification is a particular burden on the school system. In 2023 alone, there were 9,254 arrivals of family members of persons entitled to protection, 6443 of whom were minors. In 2024, there were 7762, of which 5331 were minors. The number of applications (see chart) was significantly higher.
ÖVP Interior Minister Gerhard Karner has therefore informed the EU Commission that Austria will invoke Article 72 TFEU and stop family reunification. The article includes the maintenance of public order and the protection of internal security - a prerequisite for such measures. In the upcoming Council of Ministers, it is to be decided that, in addition to enacting the emergency clause at European level, national regulations will also be adapted in order to stop family reunification.
"Our country is overburdened"
Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP): "We have seen that family reunification is reaching a dimension that is overburdening our country. That is why we are pressing the stop button." Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) also recently expressed his support for the project. His Vienna is most affected.
Interior Minister Karner adds: "There is an overload in the school and health sectors. In the past two years alone, around 18,000 people have come to Austria via family reunification."
Remarkable in general: first the Reds were allowed to score points with their rent control, now the ÖVP with family reunification, next week it will be the NEOS' turn. A clever tactic - it conveys equality and unity to the outside world. And should also do this within the parties ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.