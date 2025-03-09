Climate change: it’s slowly getting too warm for ice wine

Only a few winegrowers left

Neither the Chamber of Agriculture nor the President of the Winegrowers' Association, Andreas Liegenfeld, are aware of any winegrowers who have harvested ice wine this winter. According to Liegenfeld, there are now only a few wineries that would take the risk and leave the grapes hanging. These can be counted on one hand. Verena Klöckl, managing director of the winegrowers' association and specialist area coordinator for viticulture at the Chamber of Agriculture, estimates this at less than one percent.