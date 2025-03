Riots feared after derby!

This derby holds plenty of explosives! The GAK need every point in the relegation battle like a morsel of bread. If they come away empty-handed against Sturm and Altach surprise Salzburg at home, the red lantern would once again hang on the Red Jackets. And nobody at the promoted team is keen on that. Midfielder Murat Satin is naturally hoping for support from the stands, which should be in "red hands" this time. "The fans have to whip us forward. It would be important if the whole stadium was red!"