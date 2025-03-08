Against Norway
Cheating accusations: Nations lodge protest!
At the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim, accusations of cheating against the Norwegian ski jumping team are causing a stir. Secret film footage shot by a Polish journalist shows Norwegian ski jumping suits being sewn back together after being dismantled. Austria has therefore lodged a protest together with Slovenia and Poland, as Florian Liegl, the ÖSV's sporting director for ski jumping and Nordic combined, confirmed on Saturday.
Liegl confirmed that the protest relates to the Norwegian jumpers' permission to compete in the large hill competition on Saturday. "We will see what comes out, as there is simply the suspicion that it cannot be 100 percent confirmed that the suits that have been jumped or will be jumped have not been manipulated afterwards and or perhaps even replaced."
FIS: Unusual, but not prohibited
Unusual, but not prohibited, says the FIS about the events in the video. "There is no regulation for this. They are allowed to open them, they can sew them up again," explained FIS material inspector Christian Kathol in the ORF interview. Kathol described the fact that jump suits that have already been checked and chipped by the FIS are opened and sewn back together as a "normal process, because the suits have to be adapted to the daily body size".
However, the Carinthian also said that taking suits apart completely "is not usual, but it was done, obviously because they needed templates for new suits." This was apparently the Norwegian team's reasoning.
Kathol assured that the FIS chips - a kind of inspection sticker for the ski jumpers' work clothes - could not be manipulated. "You could theoretically remove them with chemical solvents, but we have secondary security devices inside, which means that something is destroyed in the process. This can then no longer be reused and replicated." The FIS inspector also emphasized that he had checked all the suits used on Saturday before the competition. "The markings I made, the chips I put in, are all still there and are in order."
Kathol, however, was irritated by the way the video may have been made. "There's something - I don't want to say criminal - but something agent-like about it."
The disqualification of jumper Ingvild Synnöve Midtskogen on the normal and large hill for wearing a suit that did not comply with the rules also provided food for skepticism about the events in the Norwegian team. In between, she had won gold with Norway in the team competition last Saturday. "The athletes are allowed to use three different suits at the World Championships. They have to use the one they choose for the whole day," said Kathol.
