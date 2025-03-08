Cheating accusations: Nations lodge protest!

Kathol assured that the FIS chips - a kind of inspection sticker for the ski jumpers' work clothes - could not be manipulated. "You could theoretically remove them with chemical solvents, but we have secondary security devices inside, which means that something is destroyed in the process. This can then no longer be reused and replicated." The FIS inspector also emphasized that he had checked all the suits used on Saturday before the competition. "The markings I made, the chips I put in, are all still there and are in order."