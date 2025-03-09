High-risk area Tyrol
Risk of forest fires on the rise, fire department gears up
A huge forest fire raged in the South Tyrolean Vinschgau Valley these days and the effects could be felt as far away as North Tyrol. Many parts of the country are high-risk areas. The situation could remain very tense until May. Provincial fire inspector Rene Staudacher on the causes and consequences.
Clouds of smoke from a forest fire in South Tyrol's Vinschgau Valley have been drifting as far as Landeck over the past few days. Around 100 hectares are affected. Even though the fire has now been contained, the extinguishing work is likely to continue for days.
In North and East Tyrol, the risk of forest fires has now also increased significantly again. Provincial fire inspector Rene Staudacher recalls this in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper: "Even a carelessly discarded cigarette can have fatal consequences under certain circumstances." The prolonged drought, the unusually high temperatures, the lack of precipitation - these are the ingredients for the increased risk.
"This particular hazard now lasts almost every year between March and May," says Staudacher, referring to the changed climatic conditions that are causing fire departments concern. The bark beetle also contributes to an additional aggravation, adds the state fire department inspector: "The resilience of our forests has been weakened."
Fire department has learned
In recent years, the Tyrolean emergency services have upgraded their equipment for the special challenges in alpine terrain. The initial spark was the devastating fire on the Hochmahdkopf near Absam in March 2014, which destroyed more than 50 hectares of mountain and protective forest. "We have learned a lot since then, both technically and informally, and are pioneers in Austria," says Staudacher, citing increasingly detailed site plans as an example, which save valuable time during operations. "Every route, every bridge, no matter how small, is noted there. We know which vehicle has to go where."
Many south-facing slopes are currently already very dry. Any open fire can have fatal consequences.
Rene Staudacher, Landes-Feuerwehrinspektor
In addition to fighting fires on the ground, which is very difficult in alpine terrain, extinguishing fires from the air is essential. "With our own state helicopter, we have very fast and effective help," explains the fire department inspector. Drones have also become an indispensable aid. Tyrol's fire department now has three bases.
Tyrol has the most high-risk areas
All of this is necessary. The statistics back this up. The University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna created a forest fire risk map for Austria in 2020. Tyrol has the most high-risk areas. "More than two thirds of the area is at high to very high risk," Staudacher quotes from the survey. The situation is not expected to ease in the coming years. This makes caution all the more important for anyone out and about in the forest.
