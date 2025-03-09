Risk of forest fires on the rise, fire department gears up

Fire department has learned

In recent years, the Tyrolean emergency services have upgraded their equipment for the special challenges in alpine terrain. The initial spark was the devastating fire on the Hochmahdkopf near Absam in March 2014, which destroyed more than 50 hectares of mountain and protective forest. "We have learned a lot since then, both technically and informally, and are pioneers in Austria," says Staudacher, citing increasingly detailed site plans as an example, which save valuable time during operations. "Every route, every bridge, no matter how small, is noted there. We know which vehicle has to go where."