Open questions
Death of Hackman’s dog “Zinna” still unexplained
The death of actor Gene Hackman (95) and his wife Betsy Arakawa (63) is an incomprehensible human tragedy. While the official causes of their deaths are now known, the fate of their dog "Zinna" has not yet been fully clarified.
Gene Hackman, two-time Oscar winner, was found dead in his home in New Mexico. The authorities announced that he died as a result of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Hackman also suffered from Alzheimer's disease, which may have played a role in the tragic circumstances. His wife, Betsy Arakawa, died about a week earlier from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome - a rare but serious respiratory disease transmitted by rodent feces.
Dehydration and starvation likely
The couple's female dog, a 12-year-old Australian-Kelpie mix named "Zinna", was found dead with the couple in a locked crate or dog box near Arakawa's body on February 26. However, the exact circumstances of her death are still unclear, but according to New Mexico State Health Veterinarian Erin Phipps, she may have died of dehydration and starvation.
Was it a tragic set of circumstances?
"Given the timelines presented, it's a possibility," Phipps said at a March 7 press conference. Investigators suspect that Hackman's advanced Alzheimer's disease played a role and he may not have been aware that his wife Arakawa was already deceased - or that "Zinna" was locked in the house.
According to Sheriff Adan Mendoza, Arakawa had her dog medicated shortly before her death. "We know from our investigation that she picked up 'Zinna' from Gruda Veterinary Hospital on February 9, 2025," Mendoza said. "There was surgery performed on the dog, which could explain why the dog was in a crate in the apartment."
The results of "Zinna's" autopsy are still pending. However, experts believe it is highly unlikely that she died from hantavirus. "Dogs do not get sick from hantavirus," Phipps clarified. According to the investigators, Arakawa may have contracted the virus in sheds on the property, where there is evidence of rodent infestation.
The events surrounding the deaths of Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa and their dog "Zinna" paint a harrowing picture. There are many indications of a chain of tragic circumstances that tragically ended the lives of this well-known couple and their beloved pet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.