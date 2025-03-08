Demonstration in Vienna
Women’s Day: the long fight for equality
International Women's Day has been celebrated for over 100 years - including in Vienna, where art, culture and a large demonstration for equal rights are on the agenda. Under the motto "Fighting for a world without patriarchal violence", activists march through the city center.
Equal rights instead of discrimination - Vienna will once again be taking to the streets with this demand on International Women's Day this year. A diverse program of art, culture and information rounds off the event, with the final demonstration on Saturday leading from Sigmund-Freud-Park to Yppenplatz. March is all about women and focuses on the structural discrimination that still exists.
"Fighting for a world without patriarchal violence"
The alliance "take back the streets", the organizer of Saturday's demonstration, is joining many others in calling for an international feminist day of struggle. A broad network of different organizations is gathering on the streets this Saturday. "We are fighting for a world that is free from patriarchal violence, in which all people can live self-determined and free lives," explain the organizers of "take back the streets".
Many NGOs are focusing on the issue of social inequality for women:
Justice, self-determination and freedom
The focus is on campaigning for justice, self-determination and freedom. The movement emphasizes that its feminism is "international, anti-colonial and anti-imperialist" - from Palestine and Iran to Kurdistan, Congo and Sudan.
Demo for the feminist day of struggle
- 13:00: Starting rally - Sigmund-Freud-Park
- 14:30: Start of demonstration
> University Street
> Alser Straße
> Hernalser Gürtel
> Ottakringer Straße
> Weyprechtgasse
- 15:45: Final rally - Yppenpark / Yppenplatz
- 17:00: End of the rally
According to the activists, the strength of the movement lies in its diversity and mutual solidarity. "Our strength comes from unity and the common goal of creating a just and free world for all," explain the organizers.
The activists are making a clear appeal to the public: "Take to the streets with us on March 8! Together for a just world! Together for a good life for all! Without us, the world stands still!"
