Released from prison
South Korean President Yoon smiling in freedom
In South Korea, President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was ousted from office by parliament following the imposition of martial law, has been released from prison. Reporters observed him smiling as he left the prison on Saturday before bowing to waiting supporters.
His supporters cheered as Yoon walked past. "I bow in gratitude to the people of this nation," Yoon let his lawyers spread the word. Yoon drove to the presidential residence in a convoy of vehicles.
Arrest warrant lifted
On Friday, a court had revoked the arrest warrant against Yoon. In order to remove doubts about the legality of the proceedings against Yoon, this step seemed "appropriate", the court explained. After the public prosecutor's office then decided not to appeal, Yoon was finally released.
Imposing martial law led to chaos
Yoon had declared martial law in South Korea at the beginning of December due to a dispute over the budget with the opposition-dominated parliament, plunging the East Asian country into a political crisis. The public prosecutor's office then launched a criminal investigation against Yoon. The ousted president has been in custody since his arrest in January.
In December, the parliament in Seoul voted to remove Yoon from office after also lifting martial law. However, the South Korean Constitutional Court still has to make a final decision on his actual removal from office. A decision is expected in mid-March.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
