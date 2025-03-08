Also in Salzburg
Women mayors on the rise across Austria
Never before have there been so many women at the head of their municipalities across Austria. While the proportion is highest in Lower Austria, Salzburg is in the midfield nationwide. Bringing up the rear are Carinthia and Vorarlberg. By the way: the Austrian meeting of female mayors is taking place in Anif this year.
Never before have there been as many female mayors in Austria as there are today: 236 municipalities are currently led by women. In Salzburg, 14 out of 119 municipalities are led by women - that's twelve percent. The average across Austria is eleven percent (236 female mayors out of 2092 municipalities).
"We need far more committed women"
Gemeindebund President Johannes Pressl reiterates the call for more women in local politics: "Mayors and local councillors are not only role models for other women, they also actively shape the immediate environment of the people in the municipalities. The local level in particular enables the political participation of all interests and population groups. The proportion of women is increasing year on year, but there is still a lot of room for improvement. We need far more committed women in the municipalities."
Lower Austria has the most female mayors: here, 87 municipalities out of 573 are led by women - the highest proportion among the federal states (15 percent). This is followed by Upper Austria with 50 female mayors in 438 municipalities (11 percent). In Styria, there is a female mayor in 29 out of 285 municipalities (10 percent), in Tyrol there are 21 out of 277 (just under 8 percent).
Burgenland has 17 female mayors in 171 municipalities (10 percent). In Salzburg, the proportion of female mayors is just twelve percent with 14 out of 119 municipalities and in Carinthia with ten female mayors in 132 municipalities at seven percent. In Vorarlberg, eight out of 96 municipalities are headed by a woman - a share of eight percent.
Major networking meeting in Salzburg
Since last year's Women's Day, there are now 16 more women at the head of municipalities. The Austrian Association of Municipalities has been campaigning for years for more women in local politics and especially in the office of mayor. The annual mayors' meeting is an important part of this and promotes networking and empowerment among women. This year's meeting will take place in Anif, Salzburg.
