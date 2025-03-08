Women mayors on the rise across Austria

"We need far more committed women"

Gemeindebund President Johannes Pressl reiterates the call for more women in local politics: "Mayors and local councillors are not only role models for other women, they also actively shape the immediate environment of the people in the municipalities. The local level in particular enables the political participation of all interests and population groups. The proportion of women is increasing year on year, but there is still a lot of room for improvement. We need far more committed women in the municipalities."