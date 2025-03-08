Derby in the Hollgasse
To Vienna’s number 1: “Highlight of the season”
Saturday evening, curtain up! Even though the sixth-placed Fivers are the favorites against bottom-placed West Wien, the derby in the Handball Liga Austria promises to be explosive. Team aces such as ex-Margaretner Tobias Wagner will also be in attendance. Next week sees the European Championship qualifier against Germany.
While team captain Niko Bilyk (thigh) and wing Eric Damböck (personal) are out of next Thursday's European Championship qualifier against Germany in the Steffl Arena, other national team players around Tobias Wagner will come to the handball derby in Hollgasse on Saturday (17.15, live on Krone.tv). And will be watching the Fivers team players Jakob Nigg, fit after Achilles tendinitis, and Leon Bergmann in the packed hall. "Alongside the play-offs and the final, this clash is the highlight of the season," says Margareten boss Tom Menzl. "Everyone wants to consolidate their status as Vienna's number 1 with a win."
The Fivers are the favorites. They are sixth in the league and want to finish in the top four and thus secure home play-off rights. West Vienna are in last place and urgently need to score. "It will depend on our current form. We know that we can keep up on a good day. Even though the Fivers are a force at home," said the visitors' coach Roland Marouschek. "But the most important time for us is yet to come. And that's in the relegation play-off." The fact that the first derby at the end of October in Stadthalle B ended 26:26 has little significance for either side. Tenor: "A lot has changed since then." Menzl emphasizes: "We have become better, more mature."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
