To Vienna’s number 1: “Highlight of the season”

The Fivers are the favorites. They are sixth in the league and want to finish in the top four and thus secure home play-off rights. West Vienna are in last place and urgently need to score. "It will depend on our current form. We know that we can keep up on a good day. Even though the Fivers are a force at home," said the visitors' coach Roland Marouschek. "But the most important time for us is yet to come. And that's in the relegation play-off." The fact that the first derby at the end of October in Stadthalle B ended 26:26 has little significance for either side. Tenor: "A lot has changed since then." Menzl emphasizes: "We have become better, more mature."