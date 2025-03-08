Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Derby in the Hollgasse

To Vienna’s number 1: “Highlight of the season”

Nachrichten
08.03.2025 09:42

Saturday evening, curtain up! Even though the sixth-placed Fivers are the favorites against bottom-placed West Wien, the derby in the Handball Liga Austria promises to be explosive. Team aces such as ex-Margaretner Tobias Wagner will also be in attendance. Next week sees the European Championship qualifier against Germany.

0 Kommentare

While team captain Niko Bilyk (thigh) and wing Eric Damböck (personal) are out of next Thursday's European Championship qualifier against Germany in the Steffl Arena, other national team players around Tobias Wagner will come to the handball derby in Hollgasse on Saturday (17.15, live on Krone.tv). And will be watching the Fivers team players Jakob Nigg, fit after Achilles tendinitis, and Leon Bergmann in the packed hall. "Alongside the play-offs and the final, this clash is the highlight of the season," says Margareten boss Tom Menzl. "Everyone wants to consolidate their status as Vienna's number 1 with a win."

Team circle Tobias Wagner has also announced his attendance. (Bild: Darko Bandic)
Team circle Tobias Wagner has also announced his attendance.
(Bild: Darko Bandic)

The Fivers are the favorites. They are sixth in the league and want to finish in the top four and thus secure home play-off rights. West Vienna are in last place and urgently need to score. "It will depend on our current form. We know that we can keep up on a good day. Even though the Fivers are a force at home," said the visitors' coach Roland Marouschek. "But the most important time for us is yet to come. And that's in the relegation play-off." The fact that the first derby at the end of October in Stadthalle B ended 26:26 has little significance for either side. Tenor: "A lot has changed since then." Menzl emphasizes: "We have become better, more mature."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf