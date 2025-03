Verstappen? Wolff gave Hamilton a promise

The passage certainly seems explosive. Mercedes boss Wolff can be seen talking to his wife Susie about God and the Formula 1 world in the new series, which has been open to the public since Friday. The topic is the successor to Lewis Hamilton, whose switch to Ferrari had already been made public. Toto ponders Verstappen as a possible successor. But then confesses to his wife: "I promised Lewis I wouldn't talk to Verstappen." Exciting. Apparently Hamilton wanted - and was allowed - to have a say in his personal succession. But only to a limited extent. Because Toto Wolff concludes his thoughts by saying that he will certainly seek talks with Verstappen now.