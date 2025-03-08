Bach makes people sit up and take notice
Bach: “Being called a Nazi in Russia”
"I'm called a Nazi in Russia." Outgoing IOC boss Thomas Bach makes an interesting statement at the end of his term of office.
One after the other: In an interview with "RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland", Bach also expressed concern about the future of the Olympic Games in view of developments in global politics. "I can only hope that our policy of values remains intact and that the Games do not degenerate into a conventional commercial transaction business," said the current head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
"My successor must maintain the unity of the Olympic Movement," demanded Bach, who will leave office in mid-March. "Due to the increased relevance of the Olympic Games, many people want a slice of the cake of success. And in the newly emerging world order, each of the new blocs will try to pull the Olympic movement, the Games, onto their side."
Bach also reiterated his former closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin. With regard to the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, "we worked very well with him", said Bach. As is the case with every government, every head of state of a host country.
"Very soon after the Sochi Games, however, the state-sponsored doping in Russia became public, which severely clouded the relationship. As a result of our measures following the invasion of Ukraine, the relationship with Russia has not only completely frozen, it has also turned into the opposite," said Bach. "Since then, I've been called a Nazi in Russia." Bach had already reported some very personal attacks against him from Russia in the past.
"Sleep for at least four weeks" and the Camino de Santiago
After twelve years at the helm of the IOC, Bach left it open as to what the future holds for him personally. First of all, however, he is obviously longing for some rest. "I'm going to sleep for at least four weeks first," the 71-year-old announced.
"And then I'll go on a pilgrimage on the Way of St. James and let myself be inspired. When I get back, I'll see if other people have any ideas on how I can make myself useful. If no one has any ideas, I'll have to think about it myself." He no longer wants to work for a sports organization.
