EU relaxes rules for shooting Europe’s wolves
The EU Commission wants to allow its member states to take tougher action against wolves. According to the Brussels authority, wolves should only be subject to "strict" and no longer "very strict" protection - thereby creating new room for maneuver.
This means that EU countries can make it easier to shoot the animals, but do not have to. The EU Parliament and the member states still have to approve the proposal for the corresponding amendment to the law.
"The density of wolf packs in some European regions has become a real danger, especially for livestock", said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen according to the press release. In order to counter this more actively, local authorities had long been asking for more powers. The Commission is now responding to this.
Animal rights activists react angrily
The nature conservation organization WWF Austria criticized the announced weakening as counterproductive and dangerous. "This is completely the wrong way to go and could ultimately lead to an undermining of nature conservation in the EU - with dramatic consequences for endangered species and habitats," said WWF expert Christian Pichler.
This is because it is now to be expected that the strict protection status of other endangered species and valuable natural areas could also be called into question. For the WWF, there is no scientific basis for this.
WWF calls for more protection
According to the nature conservation organization, over 80 percent of species and habitats protected under European law in Austria alone are already not in a favourable conservation status. Destruction of nature, exploitation of resources, the climate crisis and environmental pollution are adding to the pressure. According to WWF, Europe's nature needs more protection, not less. "This is also about safeguarding our own livelihoods.
The WWF is therefore calling for a nature conservation offensive and ambitious implementation of the EU Restoration Act. Intact nature is not only the best ally against the consequences of the climate crisis, but also provides our livelihoods such as clean water and fresh air.
