Despite fence near tracks

Couple killed by train: Black series continues

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 17:00

Accident tragedy in Niklasdorf in Upper Styria: a Styrian man and his partner took a shortcut across the tracks and were hit by a train. Several people have already lost their lives in a similar way in this area. Even a fence could not prevent another tragedy.

Last Saturday, two dramatic deaths occurred near the train station in Niklasdorf in Upper Styria, which were initially suspected to be suicides. There was much speculation on social media. However, as the Styrian police have now announced following extensive investigations, including witness interviews and a post-mortem examination of the bodies, it was a tragic accident. A 49-year-old local man and his 59-year-old partner from the district of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag were hit and killed by an approaching train on the railroad tracks shortly before 10.30 pm. Both died at the scene of the accident.

Danger underestimated
According to police investigations, the couple were on their way home from a carnival party and apparently wanted to take a shortcut across the railroad tracks towards the main road. "Neither of them may have realized how dangerous their actions were," according to the provincial police headquarters. There is great consternation in Niklasdorf following the dramatic deaths, for example in the local sports club, where the 49-year-old victim was active and well known.

This is not the first such accident on railroad tracks in Niklasdorf. Several people have already lost their lives, tragically mainly young people who wanted to take a shortcut across the railroad tracks on their way home from a disco in the immediate vicinity. In the summer of 2023, for example, a 22-year-old was hit and killed by a train.

ÖBB reacted some time ago and secured the tracks in the relevant area with fences. The couple involved in the accident probably found a gap or even climbed over the fence.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

