Couple killed by train: Black series continues

Last Saturday, two dramatic deaths occurred near the train station in Niklasdorf in Upper Styria, which were initially suspected to be suicides. There was much speculation on social media. However, as the Styrian police have now announced following extensive investigations, including witness interviews and a post-mortem examination of the bodies, it was a tragic accident. A 49-year-old local man and his 59-year-old partner from the district of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag were hit and killed by an approaching train on the railroad tracks shortly before 10.30 pm. Both died at the scene of the accident.