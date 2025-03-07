Fuss over the construction of the new Forach elementary school in Dornbirn

The costs are estimated at around 30 million euros. Quite a hefty sum for the construction of a school and, in the view of the Dornbirn Neos, completely unnecessary. On the one hand, because there would have been options to swap plots of land - but this was unanimously rejected by the city council. Secondly, because there is generally a lot of renovation work to be done in the school sector, but at the same time Dornbirn also needs to make savings. "But instead of dealing responsibly with taxpayers' money, the city government prefers to rely on stubborn ignorance," says pink city representative Martina Hladik angrily.