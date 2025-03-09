Tobias Wögerer: On the podium for the “music heads”

Balduin Sulzer

He was born in Großraming in 1932 and died in Wilhering in 2019. He was a religious priest, composer and conductor; as a music teacher, he was a mentor to Franz Welser-Möst, among others. Works: 4 operas, children's musicals, 9 symphonies, concerts, choral music.

The 3rdconcert series "Wilheringer Notenköpfe - Balduin Sulzer quergehört" will take place from March 15 to 23 at Wilhering Abbey; highlight: choir-orchestra concert (March 23; 3 pm); conductor: Tobias Wögerer, with the Mozart Chamber Orchestra Japan, among others. All information at balduinsulzer.at