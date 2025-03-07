Cooling tower was the source of the legionella infections

The possible source of the germs was thus found. However, the state stated that it was necessary to wait and see whether there were any other sources. The last two cases were reported at the beginning of the week, the onset of illness in both people was around two weeks ago. There have been no new cases since then. However, it is possible that there could be further isolated cases because some people only develop symptoms later or there could be other sources. The Environmental Institute will therefore take samples from other possible sources.