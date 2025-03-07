Wolf released for shooting in residential area

The next incident occurred on March 4. The predator, which had already been spotted or photographed a dozen times, roamed through the settlement area in broad daylight and was not impressed by cars honking their horns. "We have therefore classified the animal as a high-risk wolf and released it for shooting. The wolf can be removed from St. Oswald within a period of four weeks. The deadline ends on April 2, 2025," says Michaela Langer-Weninger, Provincial Councillor for Agriculture and Hunting. The district master hunter and the hunting rights holders in the affected hunting areas of Rohrbach have been informed.