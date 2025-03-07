Alonso annoyed: “Lando Norris is easy to talk to”

"Reality looks different"

The vice world champion's statements were fine words from a man full of confidence. "Good for him. But I think the reality is different. Stability is generally at a very high level," Alonso is convinced. "Of course, I also hope that we will see many different winners in the coming season and that the fans will be served up an exciting battle for the world title. But as far as I'm concerned, I prefer not to make any predictions."