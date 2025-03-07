"I remember..."
Alonso annoyed: “Lando Norris is easy to talk to”
"I can imagine that one or two midfield teams will also be involved in the battle for the top in the coming season," Lando Norris explained during the winter tests. A sentence that did not go down well with Fernando Alonso ...
"It's easy for Norris to say now that he's in the best car in the field. I remember when McLaren was fifth or sixth. He predicted that one team would win all the races," was the Aston Martin driver's reaction.
"Reality looks different"
The vice world champion's statements were fine words from a man full of confidence. "Good for him. But I think the reality is different. Stability is generally at a very high level," Alonso is convinced. "Of course, I also hope that we will see many different winners in the coming season and that the fans will be served up an exciting battle for the world title. But as far as I'm concerned, I prefer not to make any predictions."
In the tests in Bahrain, Alonso did not come close to the top time set by surprise man Carlos Sainz in the Williams; the Spaniard only managed 16th place in the fastest lap times. However, the first points will not be awarded until March 16, when Formula 1 kicks off the new season with the Australian Grand Prix.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
