EU arms summit: Austria remains pro-Ukraine
Europe is looking for common ground in the current crisis. The EU heads of state and government decided on Thursday evening in Brussels to mobilize significant sums for the rearmament of Europe. New aid for Ukraine is also to flow. The three party leaders of the Austrian Zuckerl coalition assured their full solidarity on the spot.
Special summit in Brussels. Europe on high alert. The daily volatility and threats of the US President with regard to the Russian aggressor are putting the Union under pressure. Arming up is the order of the day. We no longer need to count on US President Donald Trump - who has stopped aid payments to Ukraine and mocks the Europeans - as a bodyguard. Not Europe, and certainly not Ukraine.
A "challenging" first trip for Stocker
This special day is also the first for the new heads of government in their role. Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) had a tightly scheduled program - talks with the President of the European Council António Costa, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.
And finally: with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj. This first trip as Chancellor was a challenging situation, said Stocker.
My first trip abroad as Chancellor is a challenging situation. We have to keep a cool head.
Bundeskanzler Christian Stocker (ÖVP)
Chancellor assures Selenskyj of support
We have to keep a cool head. Good transatlantic relations are just as much in Europe's interest as an independent Ukraine: "It is clear that Europe needs to take matters into its own hands again." Stocker is also referring to a Europe with the best possible military equipment. The Chancellor assures us that we will continue to support Ukraine to the best of our ability, while of course respecting military neutrality.
Ukraine thanks Austria
"Ukraine appreciates Austria's support and assistance and looks forward to our joint efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace and reliable security guarantees for our country and the whole of Europe," said Zelenskyi, thanking Stocker after the meeting on X.
He congratulated the Austrian Federal Chancellor on taking office. The topics of the meeting were the continuation of aid for humanitarian demining, the restoration of the energy infrastructure and support for the "Food from Ukraine" initiative.
Babler: Working together against a "highly dangerous situation"
Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) was also in Brussels on Thursday. He visited his European Social Democrat colleagues, such as António Costa and Pedro Sánchez. Babler also emphasized the need for a common European direction.
Meinl-Reisinger met Kallas and Brunner
Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) met Kaja Kallas, the EU Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Magnus Brunner, Austria's EU Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs, for the first time in Brussels. She wanted to underline the clearly pro-European orientation of the new government. "In the thirtieth year of our EU membership, the following applies more than ever: for Austria, the EU is a guarantor of peace, security and prosperity. Austria will remain a solid and reliable partner," she says.
Liberals Meinl-Reisinger and Kallas also emphasized that the EU must present a confident and united front internationally. But what came out of the summit?
"The situation in Europe is highly dangerous"
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke of a "turning point for Europe". The situation is "highly dangerous". Europe must be in a position to protect itself.
USA announces concrete peace talks
Meanwhile, the USA announced talks with a Ukrainian delegation on a ceasefire with Russia. The meeting in Saudi Arabia will focus on the framework conditions for a "peace agreement" and a ceasefire.
