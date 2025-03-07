Erotic retailer Orion has a financial “hangover”

Loss of almost 800,000 euros in the last financial year

In the 2022/2023 financial year, which ended on June 30, 2023, Orion Versand GmbH & Co KG posted a loss of almost 190,000 euros according to the company register. In the last financial year 2023/2024, the loss then increased to almost 800,000 euros. "Despite negative equity, however, there is no over-indebtedness within the meaning of insolvency law because there are liabilities to the German parent company, Orion Versand GmbH & Co KG, Flensburg, and these liabilities significantly exceed the negative equity," the company register states.