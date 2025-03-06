Cab driver: “I’m a Muslim, not a hero!”

Wanted to set an example against hate

"I am not a hero. I am a Muslim," said A. Muhammad, who does not want his first name to appear in the media, during a conversation with Mayor Christian Specht. It was natural for him to intervene and protect his fellow human beings. The member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, who comes from Pakistan, said that his actions were motivated by religion. Muhammad said that he also wanted to send a signal against hatred with his statement. And to campaign for Mannheim to preserve openness and tolerance.