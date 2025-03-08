No successor: Kärntner Heimatwerk closes down

The Kärntner Heimatwerk was founded in 1953 as a department of the state of Carinthia.

Under Franz Koschier, a traditional costume archive was set up, according to which the tailors of the Heimatwerk sewed the valley costumes.

In 2006, the economic part of the Heimatwerk was transferred to Kärntner Heimatwerk GmbH, which has been managed to this day by Ewald Opetnik and his wife Elisabeth Opetnik.

Since August 2016, all shares in the GmbH have been owned by the Opetnik family, who - as Koschier once did - have brought out numerous dirndls such as the National Park dirndl, the Biosphere Park dirndl, the Hemma dirndl and the Hemma dirndl as their own collection in the spirit of traditional costume renewal.

Last year, the Opetnik couple began looking for a successor - so far in vain. So now the traditional Heimatwerk is being sold off and closed down.