Speedster in Innsbruck
“Safety at the airport is regularly evaluated”
The day after the dangerous incident at Innsbruck Airport, in which a half-naked man stormed onto the runway, the "Krone" asked the airport operators. Where exactly the streaker was able to get over the security fence has already been clarified.
What do the operators of Innsbruck Airport say about the incident in which a man stopped a Boeing 747 the day after? The "Krone" asked. According to press spokeswoman Nicole Kehle, "the person was able to get over the security fence. The exact location has already been identified".
However, it is not possible to say exactly where the speedster entered the airport grounds "for tactical investigation reasons".
The existing security measures, which are based on legal requirements, are regularly evaluated and adjusted if necessary.
"Measures are based on legal requirements"
And what about tightening the security measures? "The existing security measures, which are based on legal requirements, are regularly evaluated and adjusted if necessary," says the spokesperson. Due to the incident, this is "naturally" also being done now.
Of course, it remains to be seen what the outcome of the evaluations will be and whether any adjustments will be necessary.
Two cases of unauthorized access so far
In response to the final question as to whether there has been a comparable case before, Nicole Kehle says: "There has not been a comparable case. There have been two cases in the past of people gaining unauthorized access to the airport premises." In both cases, however, there was no danger to air traffic at any time, the spokeswoman emphasizes.
Dangerous incident with a car five years ago
Incidentally, a dangerous incident occurred at the airport in June 2020 when a 79-year-old man lost consciousness at the wheel of his car and crashed into another car. The driverless car subsequently broke through the perimeter fence at Innsbruck Airport and rolled towards the runway.
The car finally came to a halt on the apron.
