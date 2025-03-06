New portraits unveiled
This is how Danish Princess Isabella celebrates her 18th birthday
The Danish royal family will soon have a great reason to celebrate: Queen Mary and King Frederik's eldest daughter Princess Isabella is turning 18. Around a month before the anniversary, the palace has now published some great new portraits of the young royal.
Although Isabella will not turn 18 until April 21, there is already reason to celebrate. The palace has published two new portraits of the princess on its Instagram profile.
Princess soon to be of age
The pictures, which show the younger sister of Crown Prince Christian in a dark blue trouser suit and a light blue blouse, were taken at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.
While she smiles into the camera of photographer Steen Evald in one photo, she looks confident in the second.
Celebrations over two days
However, the royal family is not only using the post to draw attention to the upcoming anniversary, but above all to announce details of the planned birthday celebrations in April.
"The birthday will be officially celebrated on 11 and 15 April in Aarhus and Copenhagen respectively with festivities that pay tribute to the communities of the younger generation and focus on culture, creativity, sustainability and volunteering," the royal family's statement reads.
Crown Prince performs military service
Princess Isabella is the second eldest child of Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark. Crown Prince Christian, who turns 20 in October, is currently doing his military service in Denmark. The royal couple also have 14-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.