"The wrong way round"
Greens: “Government cuts the social third”
The Greens have already returned to their role as an opposition party. Before the first session of the National Council, they sharply criticized the planned legislative decisions. "Unreasonableness follows unreasonableness, despite a constructive approach", said Green Party leader Werner Kogler.
He was referring to budget consolidation. Instead of making sensible savings, "unintelligent cuts" were being made. With the partial abolition of cold progression, savings are being made "the wrong way round for the social third". Savings in the climate area are also not sensible. Kogler said on Thursday that he wondered why the SPÖ was supporting these anti-social developments.
The party leader was even harsher in his criticism of the NEOS, who had made a completely dubious promise during the election campaign not to raise taxes. The fact that the climate bonus, which was introduced as a refund of the CO₂ tax, would be completely scrapped without replacement was "an outright tax increase (...)."
"Climate destruction program adopted by the FPÖ"
The new government has "adopted the FPÖ's climate destruction program", said former Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens). The expansion of renewable energy would be stalled. The "dismantling of the Climate Protection Ministry" was also a "completely wrong signal".
The Greens announced their own motion in the Budget Committee to show how the three-party coalition could make sensible savings. According to the FPÖ, it has already planned at least five motions, including on stopping family reunification for migrants and on higher social security contributions for pensioners. The second opposition party also criticized the fact that election promises had been broken.
The Greens at least praised the planned rent freeze for old buildings, council and cooperative housing. These plans are to be passed in the National Council on Friday.
