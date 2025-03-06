ÖVP calls Kickl “Will-not-Chancellor”

Counter-attack from the ÖVP

Marchetti countered the next day: "When it came to taking responsibility and doing the right thing at the crucial moment, the FPÖ chairman was unwilling to do so and did not seize the opportunity. Kickl hardly got involved in the government negotiations: In 5 weeks he sat at the negotiating table for a total of 8 hours. He was also unwilling to compromise and enter into a partnership of equals."