Youth League
Bitter end: Storm’s dream shattered in penalty shoot-out!
What a shame! The Youth League is over for Sturm. Despite a strong performance, the team from Graz were beaten by defending champions Olympiakos Piraeus 1:1 in a penalty shoot-out (5:6). In front of 5,531 spectators in Liebenau, the dream of advancing to the quarter-finals of the Youth Champions League was shattered.
Storm's youngsters more than deserved it! 5,531 spectators flocked to Liebenau on Wednesday afternoon to watch the Black Foals' appearance in the round of 16. Among them were legend Mario Haas, former team boss Werner Gregoritsch and a scout from a major Premier League club. A backdrop that many a Bundesliga club can only dream of. The Nordkurve was also well filled with around 800 fans, with the hard core of fans belting out battle chants in the Merkur Arena, just like at Bundesliga matches involving the professionals. "The youth of our city - the future of Sturm Graz" was written on a banner in the "Nord".
And these youngsters started strongly, aggressively and had the first chance after eleven minutes: after a beautiful move, captain Grgic hammered just wide. Coach Christoph Wurm's team were on a par with the defending champions and had the next chance through Grgic, but goalkeeper Kouraklis was on the spot (24'). Shortly afterwards, Sturm keeper Lorenz defused a top-class chance for the Greek side before his opposite number saved a long-range shot from Mustafic (39').
"The lads are playing well," praised Sturm president Christian Jauk at half-time, holding a bright red bag in his hand. A gift from Olympiakos, who had presented him with a red-white-red kit. The Graz derby sends its regards.
The Sturm Foals came out of the dressing room as if stung by a tarantula and put on a power play. But they failed to score against the strong Greek defense.
Which was to come back to haunt them shortly afterwards: After a corner kick, Papakanellos dinked a header into the far corner to make it 0:1 (61'). Wurm's team tried to turn the tables, but like the professionals, the foals lacked a real finisher for a long time. Until the 93rd minute, when Koita, who had replaced Grgic, was on hand to score a well-deserved equalizer! Liebenau was upside down. And Jauk was jubilant: "The fighting spirit was rewarded, the lads came back."
As against Lok Zagreb, the game had to be decided in a penalty shoot-out. Mustafic, Schopp, Wolf and Hödl scored, Kern missed - the Greeks are through to the quarter-finals against Salzburg.
"Now everyone is downhearted, but this game in front of this backdrop and atmosphere will stay in the boys' memories forever. It's a career highlight for everyone and will give us a motivation boost. It wasn't the better team that won, but the luckier one," said Christoph Wurm.
Leon Grgic also had his doubts about the bitter end: "We had more chances and can be proud of our performance." And Konstantin Schopp was blown away by the atmosphere: "It's amazing how the Sturm family sticks together. The fans pushed and cheered us on throughout the match."
