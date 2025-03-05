Bitter end: Storm’s dream shattered in penalty shoot-out!

Storm's youngsters more than deserved it! 5,531 spectators flocked to Liebenau on Wednesday afternoon to watch the Black Foals' appearance in the round of 16. Among them were legend Mario Haas, former team boss Werner Gregoritsch and a scout from a major Premier League club. A backdrop that many a Bundesliga club can only dream of. The Nordkurve was also well filled with around 800 fans, with the hard core of fans belting out battle chants in the Merkur Arena, just like at Bundesliga matches involving the professionals. "The youth of our city - the future of Sturm Graz" was written on a banner in the "Nord".