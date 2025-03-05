Police looking for perpetrators
Brazen thieves stole cash from hotel business
Three as yet unknown perpetrators broke into a hotel in the Spittal an der Drau district and stole several hundred euros in cash. Police ask for help.
In the early hours of March 5, there was a brazen break-in at a hotel in the district of Spittal an der Drau, which put the police and hotel operators on alert. At 4.15 a.m., three previously unknown perpetrators forced their way into the building by prising open a window and entering the premises.
Inside the hotel, the burglars broke open a wooden door to the offices and searched them for valuables. In the course of their criminal activity, they stole several hundred euros in cash before fleeing in an unknown direction.
Description of the perpetrators
- Two perpetrators wore white protective or painter's suits, caps and gloves
- The third perpetrator wore light-colored pants, a dark sweater and a dark winter jacket
Police ask for help
According to initial investigations, two of the perpetrators were wearing conspicuous white protective or painter's suits, complemented by caps and gloves to conceal their identity. The third offender, on the other hand, was dressed in light-colored trousers, a dark sweater and a dark winter jacket. This description could be crucial for the investigation, as the police are now looking for clues that could lead to the identification of the perpetrators.
The Bad Kleinkirchheim police station will be happy to receive any useful information on 059 133 2221.
