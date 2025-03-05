The big coup is getting closer for Salzburg

Reaching the Final Four in Nyon (Sz) was Salzburg's declared goal before the start of the Youth League season. The last hurdle on the way there is reigning champions Olympiakos Piraeus, who beat Sturm Graz 1:0 on Wednesday. The advantage: the young bulls have a home game on April 1 or 2. "We feel really comfortable in the academy. We've won every game there so far (note: against Celtic in the round of 16 after a penalty shoot-out). That gives the boys a good feeling," Salzburg coach Daniel Beichler sees it as a big advantage, but not a decisive factor.