99ers coach Lange
“Both games could have ended differently”
Graz ice hockey cracks come to Linz with a 2-0 lead behind them. However, the past has not only taught Manuel Ganahl and Harry Lange that it only really counts from now on. "We know that we have to go one better," says the head coach.
Sometimes it only takes three outfield players to win half the battle. As was the case with the 99ers and their important second win in the quarter-final series against the Black Wings. Frank Hora, Marcus Vela and Manuel Ganahl were on the ice on Tuesday evening and combined to make it 3:2 in the 83rd minute.
"Three-on-three is always a bit of a matter of luck, small things make the difference," said Graz sporting director Philipp Pinter, who attended a second overtime for the first time, which is played with a reduced team in the play-offs. "But the second win was an important step, because the second and third games in a series like this are always cut-and-dry games."
We've taken two important steps, but the game in Linz will be a tough one.
99ers-Kapitän Manuel Ganahl
Captain expects tough game
The action continues on Thursday in Linz (7.30pm, live on Puls24), where the first "match puck" for Saturday could be taken. "We've taken two important steps, but the game in Linz will be a tough one," says captain Manuel Ganahl. "They'll throw everything into it, we have to recover well, draw the right conclusions, but basically carry on as before."
Two wins are only half the battle in a best-of-seven series. The last time Graz led 2:0 was in 2010, when they ultimately lost 4:2 to Zagreb. Back then: Ganahl and Harry Lange!
Linz have an incredibly good team, both games could have gone either way.
99ers-Headcoach Harry Lange
The current head coach is therefore warned: "It was an important win," says Lange. "But it's far from over! Linz have an incredibly good team, both games could have turned out differently in reality. We know that we have to go one better."
With defense and discipline
The team's defensive play and discipline in particular were much better than in the spectacular but at times inferior 9:6 opening win at home in the "Bunker". There were only two shorthanded games for Graz, even if the first one was punished by Linz. "We'll do our homework," promises Pinter.
Curious: Theoretically, the 99ers and the Black Wings could already be competing for the Austrian championship title! If KAC, VSV and Salzburg are eliminated in the quarter-finals. But at least the serial champions have something against it, having already beaten Fehervar twice.
Further schedule of the best-of-seven series:
Game 3, Thurs., March 6, 7:30 p.m.: Black Wings - 99ers
Game 4, Sat., March 8, 6:30 p.m.: 99ers - Black Wings
If necessary:
Game 5, Tue., Mar. 11, 7:15 p.m.: Black Wings - 99ers
Game 6, Fri. 3/14, 6:30 p.m.: 99ers - Black Wings
Game 7, Sun., 16.3., 5.30 pm: Black Wings - 99ers
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.