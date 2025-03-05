Carinthia: State leader Kaiser resigns from SPÖ chairmanship

Dear Carinthians,

dear friends,

As you may have gathered from various media reports, the SPÖ Carinthia party conference will take place in the fall, on September 20 to be precise. Since there has been a lot of media speculation about me as party chairman, about possible successors and about a possible new candidacy by me for the office of chairman of the SPÖ Carinthia, I would like to clarify the situation:

I have had the honorable privilege of holding the office of chairman of the SPÖ Carinthia for 15 years now and have lived it with every fiber of my heart.

This time has been characterized by challenges, successes, changes - and above all by a passionate commitment to our Carinthia and to our social democracy.

I would like to inform you today that I will no longer be standing for the chairmanship of the SPÖ Carinthia at the upcoming party conference in September. After 15 years at the head of this proud party, it is time to place this responsible, challenging and equally beautiful task in younger hands.

It has been a pleasure and a great personal fulfillment for me to be able to exercise this function - together with a team that has always stuck together, that has fought and shaped, that has worked successfully for our country and our party.

I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your trust, your support and your tireless commitment.

My decision relates exclusively to the party chairmanship. As governor, I will continue to work with full commitment for Carinthia and its people. Because our goal remains to make this state socially just, economically strong and worth living in for all generations.

Dear friends, the Social Democrats in Carinthia have a strong foundation. I am convinced that our common path will continue successfully - with fresh energy, new ideas and the proven strength of our movement.

Thank you for everything and I look forward to continuing to work together for Carinthia and its people!

