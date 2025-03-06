Borac Banja Luka against SK Rapid, LIVE from 9pm

The scoreline came at just the right time in view of the team's first European Cup appearance this year. "There was more laughter in the dressing room afterwards than before," said Klauß. "It gave us confidence and we can take a positive feeling with us." The aim is to get a result that leaves all chances open for the second leg next Thursday in Vienna. "The duel will not be decided in either direction after the match in Banja Luka," predicted Klauß.