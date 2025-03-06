Conference League
Borac Banja Luka against SK Rapid, LIVE from 9pm
Rapid are fighting for a good starting position in Banja Luka for a place in the quarter-finals of the Football Conference League. We report live - see ticker below.
Favorites for Rapid
On paper at least, the Hütteldorfer are the favorites ahead of the first leg of the round of 16 against FK Borac, but they have been warned against the Bosnian club. In the league phase, Borac managed a win at home against LASK and a draw against Panathinaikos, while they beat Olimpija Ljubljana in the play-off.
Coach Robert Klauß has great respect for the team. "Borac is a team that doesn't play hurray soccer. They defend man-oriented, are very compact and disciplined. That's probably also the reason why they've got this far," explained the German on Wednesday before flying to Banja Luka. The Gradski Stadium there will probably be sold out with just under 10,000 spectators, including around 900 in the Hütteldorf camp.
Klauß sees a clear difference between playing in front of a home crowd and away from home for the Bosnians, who have former Rapids player Srdan Grahovac and Austrian Stefan Savic under contract. "They are very strong at home. There is a big discrepancy between their home and away games, also in terms of how active they are." Borac like to leave the game to their opponents and mainly want to capitalize on transitional situations via the wings, reported Klauß.
A resounding win against Altach brought relief
With the exception of Guido Burgstaller and new signing Romeo Amane, who is currently in recovery training, the 40-year-old has no injuries to report. Although his team got off to a poor start to the new year with three defeats in their first three games, they recently recorded a 5-0 victory over bottom club Altach at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
The scoreline came at just the right time in view of the team's first European Cup appearance this year. "There was more laughter in the dressing room afterwards than before," said Klauß. "It gave us confidence and we can take a positive feeling with us." The aim is to get a result that leaves all chances open for the second leg next Thursday in Vienna. "The duel will not be decided in either direction after the match in Banja Luka," predicted Klauß.
Should they advance, they would face Djurgarden from Sweden or the Cypriot club Paphos in the quarter-finals. In the preliminary round, they could face Chelsea, the big favorites for the Conference League title. However far Rapids go in the European Cup this season, they will be considered a success for financial reasons alone. The Hütteldorfer are already assured of income of around ten million euros from UEFA bonuses alone.
