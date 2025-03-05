A real turning point
Ice rink will probably not be “defrosted” for the first time this year
Every year at the end of April, it was time to put the skates away for a while. This is because the Linz ice rink traditionally experiences a thaw - for several months at a time. The ice rink remained off-limits until August, forcing not only amateur ice skaters to switch from ice skating to ice licking.
The three-month forced break meant a setback in the training calendar, especially for young talents and ambitious competitive athletes.
From the perspective of the Linz ÖVP, this annual standstill was a real nuisance. "With the decision to always slide into the summer break at the end of April, Linz is in no way living up to its reputation as a city of sport," emphasized ÖVP local councillor Theresa Ganhör last year.
Development is a real turning point
t was not only the athletes themselves who had to struggle with the situation, but also their families: many parents had to drive their children to Gmunden or even further in order to be able to offer them any training opportunities at all. But now there is movement - or rather: on the ice. Because the latest development is a real turning point for ice sports in Linz. Linz AG has confirmed to the "Krone" that concrete considerations are already underway to expand the indoor facility. And that's not all: for the first time, training operations at the Donaupark ice rink will take place continuously this year - apart from necessary maintenance work.
Developing the ice rink as a center for young talent
Linz AG General Director Erich Haider explains: "The plan is to develop the ice rink into a youth center for ice sports - from figure skating to ice hockey. The prerequisite for good youth work is the appropriate infrastructure. We would like to provide this. We are currently working intensively on the project." Theresa Ganhör is delighted: "A great step for our young ice sports talent."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.