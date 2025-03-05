Ice rink will probably not be “defrosted” for the first time this year

Development is a real turning point

t was not only the athletes themselves who had to struggle with the situation, but also their families: many parents had to drive their children to Gmunden or even further in order to be able to offer them any training opportunities at all. But now there is movement - or rather: on the ice. Because the latest development is a real turning point for ice sports in Linz. Linz AG has confirmed to the "Krone" that concrete considerations are already underway to expand the indoor facility. And that's not all: for the first time, training operations at the Donaupark ice rink will take place continuously this year - apart from necessary maintenance work.