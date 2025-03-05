For the sake of the animals:
Do without firecrackers at bonfires
More and more often, traditional bonfires are accompanied by firecrackers - which some people find unpleasant. However, firecrackers can even cause pain to animals. Provincial Councillor Rüscher therefore appeals to people to refrain from using firecrackers.
The traditional Bonfire Sunday is just around the corner - for many people in Vorarlberg, it's an event they don't want to miss. However, in addition to lighting the fire and serving "Funkaküachle", firecrackers have also become popular in many places in recent years. While people usually perceive this as part of the colorful spectacle without thinking, it is often a painful noise pollution for domestic, farm and wild animals.
Fireworks are an enormous source of stress for animals, who suffer from the unfamiliar noise and flashes of light. As many animals have much more sensitive hearing than humans, they perceive the crashing and banging much more intensely - for them, the sound pressure caused by fireworks is not only loud, but painful. For this reason, pets should never be taken to the sparkling area or even in the vicinity.
Fireworks not necessary
Provincial councillor Martina Rüscher and animal welfare ombudswoman Ruth Sonnweber therefore call for fireworks to be avoided altogether. "For animals, fireworks and firecrackers are associated with severe fear and suffering. This should be given special consideration on Spark Sunday - the beautiful tradition of burning off sparks should not be 'spiced up' with lots of noise and fireworks in the interests of animal welfare," Rüscher and Sonnweber agree.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.