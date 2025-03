Pierer, Mateschitz and RLB are now in charge

Robau, which is backed by Stefan Pierer, Mark Mateschitz and two companies of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich, now holds 57.63% of the firefighting equipment supplier, which is number one in its sector worldwide. How are the shares made up? On the one hand, Rosenbauer issued 3.4 million new shares, then a package of 25.15 percent was acquired by Rosenbauer Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH and thus by representatives of the founding family. In addition, the newly formed consortium secured a further 7.53% through the anticipatory mandatory offer to the remaining shareholders.