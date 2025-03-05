Mental health problems? Hands off the smartphone

Limit value is two hours a day

After three weeks, there were slight to moderate effects: When restricted to less than two hours per day, an improvement in mental health was observed in the students. Depressive symptoms were reduced by 27 percent, stress decreased by 16 percent, sleep quality rose by 18 percent and general well-being increased by 14 percent, according to a press release. "For the first time, we were able to show a causal relationship between smartphone use and mental health," Pieh is quoted as saying.