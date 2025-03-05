Excitement at the Brenner Pass
Demolition of monument: citizens stopped excavators
Excitement on Wednesday morning in Gries am Brenner: the listed Weißes Rössl guesthouse was apparently due to be demolished a day earlier than planned. The demolition excavators arrived - but members of a citizens' initiative stood in their way. The mayor is furious about the developments.
Quite unexpectedly, demolition work began on the listed Weißes Rössl right next to the Brennerbundesstraße on Wednesday morning. The owner is believed to have commissioned the work. According to the municipality, this work was not actually planned until Thursday.
Citizens' initiative quickly on site
Did they want to surprise the opponents of the demolition with the presumed advance and present them with a fait accompli? One thing is certain: members of the citizens' initiative were nevertheless quickly on the scene and stood in the way of the excavators to prevent the demolition. This was then apparently actually stopped. The police were also on site.
Village chief is furious
The mayor of Gries, Karl Mühlsteiger, is also angry about the developments. He had already spoken in advance of a possible demolition of the monument as a "declaration of bankruptcy". He ranted that no deadlines had been met and that attempts were being made to get rid of the listed building in a hurry. The municipality had also lodged an objection with the district authority in advance against the road closure required for the demolition. "It's unacceptable that a building that is so important for the village can be done so quickly and we have to wait years for approval for other demolition projects," said the mayor, expressing his shock.
As the Federal Monuments Office emphasized last week, the demolition of the Weißes Rössl "may not take place without a permit under monument law". The district authority had been informed of this in a letter.
Fire heralded the beginning of the end
In February, the provincial administrative court ordered the demolition of the listed Weißes Rössl on Brennerstraße. This is to happen by April 30. Background: A fire in May 2023 destroyed the roof of the more than 500-year-old inn.
Afterwards, the owner and the heritage office argued about an emergency covering. This was never installed. The building was therefore badly damaged by rain and snow, and demolition is unavoidable according to the provincial administrative court.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.