Demolition of monument: citizens stopped excavators

Village chief is furious

The mayor of Gries, Karl Mühlsteiger, is also angry about the developments. He had already spoken in advance of a possible demolition of the monument as a "declaration of bankruptcy". He ranted that no deadlines had been met and that attempts were being made to get rid of the listed building in a hurry. The municipality had also lodged an objection with the district authority in advance against the road closure required for the demolition. "It's unacceptable that a building that is so important for the village can be done so quickly and we have to wait years for approval for other demolition projects," said the mayor, expressing his shock.